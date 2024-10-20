Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 4,469 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after acquiring an additional 125,543 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,018,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 978,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $134.26 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.71.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,070.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,084 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

