Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 1,873 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $220.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average of $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $222.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.