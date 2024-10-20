Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $562,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $557.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

