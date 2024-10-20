Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $642,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $375.45 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $380.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

