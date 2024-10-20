Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $590,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.2% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 89,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

