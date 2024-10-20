Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $424,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 552.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in LKQ by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after purchasing an additional 873,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 230.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 705,040 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.