Net Worth Advisory Group Buys New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $3,740,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

NYSE:BK opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

