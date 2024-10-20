Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $664.99 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $664.99 million and $21.90 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,245.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.10 or 0.00527649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00110035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00028883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00233213 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00027531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00073340 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

