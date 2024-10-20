Nepsis Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 195,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,416 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 3,316,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,215. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.