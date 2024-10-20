NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.82

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.85 billion and approximately $156.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.82 or 0.00007042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,216,074,060 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,431,545 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,215,886,566 with 1,215,335,282 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.90119748 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $215,003,424.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.