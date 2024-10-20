Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $62,352.65 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00066494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018563 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006555 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,983.97 or 0.37999644 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

