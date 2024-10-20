Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,473.10 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $56,473.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00067642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,966.20 or 0.38004715 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

