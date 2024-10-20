NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 70.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NatWest Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after buying an additional 162,068 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 108.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

