Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

NYSE:MUR opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

