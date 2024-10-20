Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MPLX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. Mplx’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $4,551,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

