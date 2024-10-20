Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,973.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,857.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,554.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.