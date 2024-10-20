Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,975,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $93,411,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of CB opened at $301.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.99. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
