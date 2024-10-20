Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.15.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

