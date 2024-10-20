Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Morningstar worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $344.62 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.45 and a 12 month high of $349.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.