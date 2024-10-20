Morguard Corporation Purchases 39,400 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,297.84.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation acquired 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.

On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation acquired 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.5 %

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on MRT.UN

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.