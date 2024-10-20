Morguard Corporation Purchases 39,400 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,297.84.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation acquired 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.
- On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation acquired 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.5 %
Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
