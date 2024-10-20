Morgan Stanley Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $102.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,251 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,238,000 after acquiring an additional 479,205 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in State Street by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,466,000 after purchasing an additional 259,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

