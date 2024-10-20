Moolec Science (MLEC) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 494 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Moolec Science to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 981 2797 6996 101 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Moolec Science and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Moolec Science currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 605.88%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -93.88% -33.37% Moolec Science Competitors -7,340.74% -106.26% -28.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.63 million -$7.31 million -4.25 Moolec Science Competitors $212.91 million -$18.46 million -22.07

Moolec Science’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Moolec Science beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Moolec Science

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.