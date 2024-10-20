Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $290.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.91 and a 200 day moving average of $272.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

