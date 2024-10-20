Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

Mint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

