Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLR

Miller Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

MLR stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $69.75.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $371.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Miller Industries will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Miller Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 19.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 62.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.