MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.550-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.0 million-$705.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.3 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $61.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $99,965.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,105.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

