MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. 19,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,175,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

MGO Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative net margin of 140.85% and a negative return on equity of 473.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

