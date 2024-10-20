MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $47.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

MGM stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

