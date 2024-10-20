Means Investment CO. Inc. Takes $747,000 Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $5,531,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,172. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,417.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,911 shares of company stock worth $14,640,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 2.7 %

HIMS stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.91 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

