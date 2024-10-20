Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 3,766 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.