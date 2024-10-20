Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

