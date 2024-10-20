Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

