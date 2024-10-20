Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 42,156 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up about 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $61.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

