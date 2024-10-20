McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $610.86.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,244,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $509.20 on Friday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

