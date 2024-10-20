McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 336 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.80. 633,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $321.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.81 and a 200-day moving average of $297.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

