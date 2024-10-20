McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 564 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.65. 1,203,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,213. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.73. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.