McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 722.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $177.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

