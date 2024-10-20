McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,213. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $274.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.40 and a 200-day moving average of $254.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

