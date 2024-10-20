McBroom & Associates LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 4.5% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.