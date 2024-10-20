Matthew Link Sells 20,734 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Link sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $122,537.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 726,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,612.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.71. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,549 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 86.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 260,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 256.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,220 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Further Reading

