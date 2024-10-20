Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading 8.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.52. 17,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 24,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.91% and a negative net margin of 278.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

About Marker Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marker Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRKR Free Report ) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Marker Therapeutics worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.