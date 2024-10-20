Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading 8.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.52. 17,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 24,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.91% and a negative net margin of 278.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marker Therapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.