ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.98-1.08 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.