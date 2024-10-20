Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 669.11 ($8.74) and traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.27). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 709 ($9.26), with a volume of 24,664 shares traded.
Manchester & London Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of £284.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 669.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.69.
Manchester & London Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Manchester & London’s payout ratio is 465.12%.
Insider Activity
Manchester & London Company Profile
Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.
