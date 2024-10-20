Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 669.11 ($8.74) and traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.27). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 709 ($9.26), with a volume of 24,664 shares traded.

Manchester & London Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £284.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 669.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.69.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Manchester & London Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Manchester & London’s payout ratio is 465.12%.

Insider Activity

Manchester & London Company Profile

In other news, insider Daren John Morris acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09) per share, with a total value of £27,840 ($36,354.14). In other Manchester & London news, insider Daniel Wright bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 706 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($46,095.59). Also, insider Daren John Morris bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09) per share, with a total value of £27,840 ($36,354.14). Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.