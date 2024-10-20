Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 98000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price target on Mammoth Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Mammoth Resources Stock Up 50.0 %
About Mammoth Resources
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
