Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 98000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price target on Mammoth Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

