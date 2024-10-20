Mainsail Asset Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,436,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

VUSB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

