Mainsail Asset Management LLC Has $32.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 23.8% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

