Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.7 %

VKI stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

