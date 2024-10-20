Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $114,944,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $215,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 774,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $281.64 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

