Loop Capital Raises MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Price Target to $23.00

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.49. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 71.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
