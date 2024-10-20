Loop Capital Raises MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Price Target to $23.00

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasterBrand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.49. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other MasterBrand news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,266.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 71.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Articles

