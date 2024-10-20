Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.87. 3,275,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

